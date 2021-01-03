Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Sells $391,880.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $391,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 686,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pamela Mccormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $108,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00.

LADR opened at $9.78 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

