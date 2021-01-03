Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stake Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $399.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.51. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EIGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

