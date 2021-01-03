Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of NI worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NI by 482.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NI during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NI by 328.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NI by 137.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NI during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NI alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered NI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NODK opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $349.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.24.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $80.85 million during the quarter.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. The company's products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.