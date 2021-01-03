WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $338,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

NYSE:MKC opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 46.44%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

