Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in uniQure by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in uniQure by 0.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in uniQure by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. uniQure has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $1,244,013. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

