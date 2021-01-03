Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,096 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,096 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 58,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

TFSL stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.42. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,228.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

