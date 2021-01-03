A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

ATEN opened at $9.86 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $756.36 million, a P/E ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,889 shares of company stock valued at $163,635 in the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in A10 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

