Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Stamps.com worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $5,996,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,074 shares of company stock worth $14,004,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $196.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.76 and its 200-day moving average is $224.26. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

