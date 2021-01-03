Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Solid Biosciences worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $458.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

