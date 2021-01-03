AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.30. AmBase shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 3,970 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

