Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post sales of $35.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $72.52 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

