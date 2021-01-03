BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) (LON:THRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $710.14

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) (LON:THRG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $710.14 and traded as high as $779.44. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) shares last traded at $765.00, with a volume of 71,200 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 710.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 627.02.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Angela Lane acquired 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £15,151.08 ($19,794.98).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.