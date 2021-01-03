Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.97

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and traded as high as $15.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 188,019 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 151,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 117,361 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

