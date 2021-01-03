Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.97

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and traded as high as $15.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 188,019 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
