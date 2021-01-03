United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.31

United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and traded as high as $33.11. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 4,424,897 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 98.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

