Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion

Analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Danaher reported sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $21.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $21.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.39 billion to $25.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. Danaher has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.98 and its 200 day moving average is $209.86. The stock has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

