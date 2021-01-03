Analysts Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $110.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.60 million and the lowest is $107.79 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $107.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $437.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.07 million to $450.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $459.25 million, with estimates ranging from $436.40 million to $502.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $86,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,656 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 309.4% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,399,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 940,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $15,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

