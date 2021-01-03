AQR Capital Management LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,825,000 after acquiring an additional 465,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,122,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $45,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,857 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

