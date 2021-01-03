Albert Jack Krause Sells 6,816 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $283,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LOVE stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of -331.46 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

