AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of LAND opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.85 million, a PE ratio of -121.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

