AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $207.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

