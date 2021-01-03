AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,225 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 379,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 116,142 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

