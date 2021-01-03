AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $439,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

SBSI stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

