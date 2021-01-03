Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Odonate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $5,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODT opened at $19.20 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $739.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

ODT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

