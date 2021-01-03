Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $32,576.64 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bourgoin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08.

On Monday, November 30th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70.

On Monday, November 16th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10.

Shares of LSCC opened at $45.82 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.85, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

