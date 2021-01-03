Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Sells $20,025.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Capital L. P sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $20,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.04.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

