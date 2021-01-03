Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Sells $11,800.71 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $11,800.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.56. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

