Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Acquires $14,987.83 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson purchased 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $14,987.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $14.23.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
