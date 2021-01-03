Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Acquires $14,987.83 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson purchased 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $14,987.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

