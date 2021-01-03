Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $102,000 in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of USA Truck at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter worth $302,000. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $351,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 5.4% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $141.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

