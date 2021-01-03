11,382 Shares in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,382 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Covanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 16.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter valued at $818,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

