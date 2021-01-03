Morgan Stanley Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Mueller Industries worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 496.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 159,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 30,818.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 108,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,365.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $209,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,259,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.