Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $38.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $37.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $143.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $147.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $186.78 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $192.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In other Antares Pharma news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,190 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 780.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 754,597 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 38.5% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 472,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 679.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 414,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 361,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

