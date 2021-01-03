JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 5,850 Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA:OUSM opened at $31.12 on Friday. Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

