CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.03. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 102,851 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

