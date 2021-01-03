JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 487 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 32.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Morphic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Morphic by 112.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,268 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,013 shares in the company, valued at $140,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $26,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,570 shares of company stock worth $2,910,647 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

