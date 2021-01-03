BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund (NYSE:MUS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.12

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and traded as high as $13.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 29,695 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 79.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 644,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 285,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

