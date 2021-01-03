Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $211.28

Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.28 and traded as high as $216.00. Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 10,306 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. The firm has a market cap of £240.66 million and a P/E ratio of -196.36.

In other Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) news, insider Michael Scott sold 6,743 shares of Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £14,362.59 ($18,764.82).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

