iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.56

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and traded as high as $31.12. iShares MSCI Canada ETF shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 2,608,583 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.