iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

