First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.39

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and traded as high as $61.04. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 5,145 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 419.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 74,280 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 321.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000.

