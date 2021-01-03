Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $5,543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $36.24 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

