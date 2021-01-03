Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Visteon were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Visteon by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $649,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $548,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $596,535 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $125.52 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $136.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

