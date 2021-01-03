Strs Ohio Acquires New Stake in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBIP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -0.11. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.08%.

Prudential Bancorp Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

