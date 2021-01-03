Strs Ohio Takes Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $216,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,974,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $904,800. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATSG. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.70. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $31.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

