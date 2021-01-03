Insider Selling: CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director Sells 2,381 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$38,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at C$322,672.

Lorraine P. Blair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Lorraine P. Blair sold 947 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$15,367.35.

Shares of CIX opened at C$15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

