Strs Ohio Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 344.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 509,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 475,950.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 299,849 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.74.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.