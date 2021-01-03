Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

PPL opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

