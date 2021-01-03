Sei Investments Co. Invests $747,000 in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

