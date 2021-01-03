Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,785 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIC. BidaskClub cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIC stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

