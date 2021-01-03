Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 7.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,339,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,121,000 after acquiring an additional 169,823 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,019,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after buying an additional 48,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,778,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE ENR opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.