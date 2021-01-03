Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.55% of Entravision Communications worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 872,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

